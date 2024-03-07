© 2024 Public Radio East
VA access to health care expanded, immediate treatment available for vets under to PACT Act expanded

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 7, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST
Senior Airman Frances Gavalis tosses unserviceable uniform items into a burn pit at Balad Air Base, Iraq in 2008. The military destroyed uniforms, equipment and other materials in huge burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan. Some veterans say those pits are responsible for respiratory problems they are now experiencing.
Senior Airman Julianne Showalter/USAF
Senior Airman Frances Gavalis tosses unserviceable uniform items into a burn pit at Balad Air Base, Iraq in 2008. The military destroyed uniforms, equipment and other materials in huge burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan. Some veterans say those pits are responsible for respiratory problems they are now experiencing.

The Veterans Administration is expanding access to health care for veterans through the PACT Act.

The PACT Act is now allowing all veterans as far back as the 1950s that were exposed to burn pits, contaminated water aboard Camp Lejeune, and other toxic substances to immediately apply for treatment of illnesses that may be connected to their exposure.

Previously, only a small number of the eligible vets could apply—and those benefits were expected to slowly roll out to everyone qualified to receive them by 2032.

The VA lists more than 20 conditions for which veterans can automatically receive treatment.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
