VA access to health care expanded, immediate treatment available for vets under to PACT Act expanded

The Veterans Administration is expanding access to health care for veterans through the PACT Act.

The PACT Act is now allowing all veterans as far back as the 1950s that were exposed to burn pits, contaminated water aboard Camp Lejeune, and other toxic substances to immediately apply for treatment of illnesses that may be connected to their exposure.

Previously, only a small number of the eligible vets could apply—and those benefits were expected to slowly roll out to everyone qualified to receive them by 2032.

The VA lists more than 20 conditions for which veterans can automatically receive treatment.