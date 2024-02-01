© 2024 Public Radio East
Study shows those stationed at Camp Lejeune from 1975-85 have much higher risk for many cancers

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 1, 2024 at 6:39 AM EST
Military Bases

A large study ties contaminated drinking water at North Carolina’s Camp Lejeune to an expanded range of cancers.

Federal health officials say the study found military personnel stationed at U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune from 1975 to 1985 had at least a 20% higher risk for a number of cancers.

Related content: More than 130,000 claims made under Camp Lejeune Justice Act

The list includes some types of leukemia and lymphoma and cancers of the lung, breast, throat, esophagus and thyroid.

A federal law in August 2022 gave people who developed certain health problems they believe were linked to Camp Lejeune water contamination a two-year window to file claims.

Related content: Lejeune toxic water victims are fighting for jury trials

Ed Bell is the lead counsel for the plaintiffs in the Camp Lejeune water litigation case, and said the study, “Provides additional insight on the devastating harms Marines, their families, and civilians at Camp Lejeune have endured.”

He said the findings should spur the federal government – the same government that long knew about the toxic water and failed to disclose it to its servicemembers, workers, and families – to step up and support the veterans and families involved with speedy resolutions to their claims.

Related content:
Erin Brockovich speaks out for justice for victims of toxic water aboard Camp Lejeune

"Lejeune baby" advocating for justice for those injured by toxic water aboard Camp Lejeune

25 year fight for justice; retired USMC MSgt and father of child victim continues to advocate for those impacted by toxic Camp Lejeune water

Sick veteran exposed to toxic Camp Lejeune water cautioning others to avoid settlement scams
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs