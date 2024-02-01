Study shows those stationed at Camp Lejeune from 1975-85 have much higher risk for many cancers

A large study ties contaminated drinking water at North Carolina’s Camp Lejeune to an expanded range of cancers.

Federal health officials say the study found military personnel stationed at U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune from 1975 to 1985 had at least a 20% higher risk for a number of cancers.

The list includes some types of leukemia and lymphoma and cancers of the lung, breast, throat, esophagus and thyroid.

A federal law in August 2022 gave people who developed certain health problems they believe were linked to Camp Lejeune water contamination a two-year window to file claims.

Ed Bell is the lead counsel for the plaintiffs in the Camp Lejeune water litigation case, and said the study, “Provides additional insight on the devastating harms Marines, their families, and civilians at Camp Lejeune have endured.”

He said the findings should spur the federal government – the same government that long knew about the toxic water and failed to disclose it to its servicemembers, workers, and families – to step up and support the veterans and families involved with speedy resolutions to their claims.

