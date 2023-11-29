© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

More than 130,000 claims made under Camp Lejeune Justice Act

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 29, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST
Military Bases

Recent court documents show the U.S. Navy has received nearly 130,000 Camp Lejeune water contamination claims, but only a small percentage of them have been filed in the U.S. Eastern District Court of North Carolina.

It’s the only jurisdiction where such claims can be filed if the case is not resolved within 180 days after notice being presented to the U.S. Department of Navy. About 1,400 claims have been filed in that federal court.

The claims were made possible by the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022, which President Joe Biden signed into law last year, opening a two-year window for lawsuits to be brought by anyone injured by contaminated water at the base.

The claims allege that military veterans, their families, and others that worked on base from the 1950s through the ‘80s developed cancers or other health conditions after exposure to toxic chemicals in the water at Camp Lejeune.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs