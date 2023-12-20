Company will pay testing and care costs, up to $150, for children who ate lead tainted snacks

Parents can apply for a refund for the cost of health care visits and blood work tied to a nationwide recall of fruit puree pouches containing apple cinnamon.

WanaBana USA and Austrofood have established a consumer refund program and will reimburse those documented out-of-pocket expenses up to $150.

The investigation started after high lead levels were found in children in North Carolina during standard blood screenings.

WanaBana has filed legal action against the cinnamon supplier in Ecuador tied to the contamination.

FDA officials are investigating whether the contamination was intentional and economically motivated.

