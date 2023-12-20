© 2023 Public Radio East
Company will pay testing and care costs, up to $150, for children who ate lead tainted snacks

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published December 20, 2023 at 6:41 AM EST
The FDA is advising parents and caregivers not to buy or feed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches to children because the product may contain elevated levels of lead.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Parents can apply for a refund for the cost of health care visits and blood work tied to a nationwide recall of fruit puree pouches containing apple cinnamon.

WanaBana USA and Austrofood have established a consumer refund program and will reimburse those documented out-of-pocket expenses up to $150.

 Read more: FDA: Fruit pouches may have been tainted with lead intentionally

The investigation started after high lead levels were found in children in North Carolina during standard blood screenings.

WanaBana has filed legal action against the cinnamon supplier in Ecuador tied to the contamination.

Read more: NC toxic lead case expands, CDC says 22 toddlers in 14 states were sickened by lead-tainted fruit pouches

FDA officials are investigating whether the contamination was intentional and economically motivated.

Read more: FDA inspecting Ecuador plant that made recalled fruit pouches with high lead levels that sickened U.S. children
Annette Weston-Riggs
