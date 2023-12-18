© 2023 Public Radio East
FDA: Fruit pouches may have been tainted with lead intentionally

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published December 18, 2023 at 6:35 AM EST
Tainted cinnamon applesauce pouches that have sickened scores of children in the U.S. may have been contaminated with lead on purpose.

Politico is reporting that FDA’s Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods Jim Jones said, so far, the investigation signals an intentional act on the part of someone in the supply chain.

The contaminated pouches were sold under three brands — Weis, WanaBana and Schnucks — that are all linked to a manufacturing facility in Ecuador. The FDA is inspecting that facility.

The FDA also said investigators believe the adulteration is “economically motivated.”

The investigation started after high lead levels were found in children in North Carolina during standard blood screenings.

More than 60 U.S. children under the age of 6 have tested positive for lead poisoning after eating the fruit pouches — some at levels the FDA said are more than 500 times the acceptable threshold for lead.
Annette Weston-Riggs
