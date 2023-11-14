© 2023 Public Radio East
NC toxic lead case expands, CDC says 22 toddlers in 14 states were sickened by lead-tainted fruit pouches

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 14, 2023 at 6:28 AM EST
The FDA is advising parents and caregivers not to buy or feed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches to children because the product may contain elevated levels of lead.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
After high lead levels in several North Carolina children led to a recall of fruit pouches, U.S. health officials say at least 22 toddlers in 14 states were sickened by the snack.

The CDC says children ages 1 to 3 were affected, and at least one child showed a blood lead level eight times higher than the level that raises concern.

The reported symptoms included headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, a change in activity level and anemia.

The outbreak tied to recalled pouches of fruit puree marketed to kids from the brands WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree and Schnucks and Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches. The products were sold in stores and online.

Health officials say kids who may have eaten them should have lead levels tested, and the added that children who are affected may show no symptoms.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
