NC toxic lead case expands, CDC says 22 toddlers in 14 states were sickened by lead-tainted fruit pouches

After high lead levels in several North Carolina children led to a recall of fruit pouches, U.S. health officials say at least 22 toddlers in 14 states were sickened by the snack.

The CDC says children ages 1 to 3 were affected, and at least one child showed a blood lead level eight times higher than the level that raises concern.

The reported symptoms included headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, a change in activity level and anemia.

The outbreak tied to recalled pouches of fruit puree marketed to kids from the brands WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree and Schnucks and Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches. The products were sold in stores and online.

Health officials say kids who may have eaten them should have lead levels tested, and the added that children who are affected may show no symptoms.

