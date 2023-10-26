Former Camp Lejeune Marine pleads guilty to neo-Nazi plot to attack U.S. energy infrastructure.

A former Camp Lejeune Marine has pled guilty to several counts connected to a neo-Nazi plot to attack U.S. energy infrastructure.

Court records show Liam Collins entered a guilty plea to a charge of interstate transportation of a firearm not registered as required.

He pleaded not guilty to a count of conspiracy to manufacture firearms and ship interstate, another charge of interstate transport and a charge of destruction of an energy facility.

Collins will be sentenced in January.

