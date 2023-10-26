© 2023 Public Radio East
Former Camp Lejeune Marine pleads guilty to neo-Nazi plot to attack U.S. energy infrastructure.

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 26, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT
Military Bases

A former Camp Lejeune Marine has pled guilty to several counts connected to a neo-Nazi plot to attack U.S. energy infrastructure.

Court records show Liam Collins entered a guilty plea to a charge of interstate transportation of a firearm not registered as required.

Previous coverage: Trial date set for former Camp Lejeune Marines with neo-Nazi ties suspected of electric substation attacks

He pleaded not guilty to a count of conspiracy to manufacture firearms and ship interstate, another charge of interstate transport and a charge of destruction of an energy facility.

Collins will be sentenced in January.

Previous coverage: Former Camp Lejeune Marine accused of plotting attack on infrastructure denied access to electronics

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
