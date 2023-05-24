© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trial date set for former Camp Lejeune Marines with neo-Nazi ties suspected of electric substation attacks

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 24, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT
Military Bases
/

A trial date has been set for two former Camp Lejeune Marines accused in a neo-Nazi plot to attack electrical infrastructure.

Nearly four years after Jordan Duncan and Liam Collins were indicted, a jury trial has been scheduled for March 4, 2024. They’re charged with several counts of conspiracy and destruction of an energy facility.

Three co-conspirators also charged have already pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs