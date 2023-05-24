Trial date set for former Camp Lejeune Marines with neo-Nazi ties suspected of electric substation attacks
A trial date has been set for two former Camp Lejeune Marines accused in a neo-Nazi plot to attack electrical infrastructure.
Nearly four years after Jordan Duncan and Liam Collins were indicted, a jury trial has been scheduled for March 4, 2024. They’re charged with several counts of conspiracy and destruction of an energy facility.
Three co-conspirators also charged have already pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.