Former Camp Lejeune Marine accused of plotting attack on infrastructure denied access to electronics

A North Carolina Marine prosecutors say was involved in plotting attacks against electrical infrastructure was denied access to electronics this week.

Jordan Duncan is one of five men indicted or convicted in a 2020 Neo-Nazi plot to attack power substations. He petitioned a North Carolina Eastern District Judge for access to a computer and external drives he said are needed for him to assist in his defense and meaningfully review the large amount of electronic evidence in the case.

The former Camp Lejeune Marine also said his attorney is in Raleigh while he is currently being held in New Hanover County Jail.

The judge denied the request without prejudice, which means Duncan will not have access to electronics.