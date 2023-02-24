© 2023 Public Radio East
Former Camp Lejeune Marine accused of plotting attack on infrastructure denied access to electronics

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 24, 2023 at 6:41 AM EST
A North Carolina Marine prosecutors say was involved in plotting attacks against electrical infrastructure was denied access to electronics this week.

Jordan Duncan is one of five men indicted or convicted in a 2020 Neo-Nazi plot to attack power substations. He petitioned a North Carolina Eastern District Judge for access to a computer and external drives he said are needed for him to assist in his defense and meaningfully review the large amount of electronic evidence in the case.

The former Camp Lejeune Marine also said his attorney is in Raleigh while he is currently being held in New Hanover County Jail.

The judge denied the request without prejudice, which means Duncan will not have access to electronics.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs