PRE news brief: Marines dead from carbon monoxide poisoning, a Coast Guard rescue, and factory farm pollution

Three Camp Lejeune Marines found unresponsive in a car at a North Carolina gas station died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Coast Guard rescued 11 people from the water Wednesday after an airboat capsized near Oregon Inlet.

The founder of an eastern North Carolina white supremacist gang was sentenced to 25 years in prison after a guilty plea on federal drug charges.

A Wayne County factory hog farm has been given notice it violated state law for polluting water in the Neuse River watershed.

A rural North Carolina Court system is receiving national recognition for a special court for parents trying to overcome addiction.

The New Hanover County Board of Education will take comments from the public about possibly banning the book Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You.

State health officials are warning that a tranquilizer normally used for veterinary purposes is showing up in street drugs.