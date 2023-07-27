© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE news brief: Marines dead from carbon monoxide poisoning, a Coast Guard rescue, and factory farm pollution

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 27, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT

Three Camp Lejeune Marines found unresponsive in a car at a North Carolina gas station died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Coast Guard rescued 11 people from the water Wednesday after an airboat capsized near Oregon Inlet.

The founder of an eastern North Carolina white supremacist gang was sentenced to 25 years in prison after a guilty plea on federal drug charges.

A Wayne County factory hog farm has been given notice it violated state law for polluting water in the Neuse River watershed.

A rural North Carolina Court system is receiving national recognition for a special court for parents trying to overcome addiction.

The New Hanover County Board of Education will take comments from the public about possibly banning the book Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You.

State health officials are warning that a tranquilizer normally used for veterinary purposes is showing up in street drugs.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
