School board to discuss banning book about rasicm

The New Hanover County Board of Education will take comments from the public about possibly banning the book Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You.

At an August 1, people will have a chance to voice their opinions on book selection and book banning.

Stamped was called into question by a parent and an appeal has been filed for the book to be banned. The board has not yet set a date for that appeal hearing.

The school board will meet next Tuesday at 5 p.m. Those that wish to speak during the 30 public hearing must register, and if the registration exceeds 15 people, officials say speakers will be chosen through a lottery.

A link to the registration form can be found HERE.