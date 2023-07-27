© 2023 Public Radio East
School board to discuss banning book about rasicm

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 27, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT
The New Hanover County Board of Education will take comments from the public about possibly banning the book Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You.
At an August 1, people will have a chance to voice their opinions on book selection and book banning.

Stamped was called into question by a parent and an appeal has been filed for the book to be banned. The board has not yet set a date for that appeal hearing.

The school board will meet next Tuesday at 5 p.m. Those that wish to speak during the 30 public hearing must register, and if the registration exceeds 15 people, officials say speakers will be chosen through a lottery.

A link to the registration form can be found HERE.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
