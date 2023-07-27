© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC DEQ says Wayne County factory hog farm violated the law for polluting Nahunta Swamp

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 27, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT
Up to four feet of foam slurry surrounded the bloated biogas digester and inundated nearby buildings.
(Photo credit: NCDEQ)
/
Up to four feet of foam slurry surrounded the bloated biogas digester and inundated nearby buildings.

A Wayne County factory hog farm has been given notice it violated state law for polluting water in the Neuse River watershed.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality ordered White Oak Farms to undergo a comprehensive groundwater investigation more than a year after a hog-waste lagoon cover used to harness biogas ruptured, releasing nutrient- and bacteria-laden “foam” containing hog waste, dead hogs and food waste like hot dogs and deli meat into nearby Nahunta Swamp.

Previous coverage: Organization calling for more transparency from DEQ after toxic foam spill at North Carolina biogas facility

An area between the facility and Nahunta Swamp shows evidence of the massive spill’s impact on surrounding land.
(Photo credit: Sound Rivers)
/
An area between the facility and Nahunta Swamp shows evidence of the massive spill’s impact on surrounding land.

Sound Rivers’ riverkeepers have continued to sample the water and investigate whether the issue was larger than a single incident, and found hog DNA in the swamp and an unnamed tributary on a weekly basis.

The result of DWR’s testing at the facility indicated the hog-waste lagoons are contaminating both groundwater and nearby surface water, according to the notice.

Previous coverage: Evidence of ongoing pollution at a Wayne County hog operation, bacteria and nitrogen levels high in Nahunta Swamp

Foam comprised of decomposing hogs, slaughterhouse refuse and expired Smithfield Foods’ meats.
Photo: NC DEQ
/
Foam comprised of decomposing hogs, slaughterhouse refuse and expired Smithfield Foods’ meats.

Riverkeeper Samantha Kropp said it’s encouraging to see DEQ issue a notice of violation for the ongoing pollution at White Oak, and she hopes it will inspire the owners to fix their problems and stop polluting the waterways.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs