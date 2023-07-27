NC DEQ says Wayne County factory hog farm violated the law for polluting Nahunta Swamp

A Wayne County factory hog farm has been given notice it violated state law for polluting water in the Neuse River watershed.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality ordered White Oak Farms to undergo a comprehensive groundwater investigation more than a year after a hog-waste lagoon cover used to harness biogas ruptured, releasing nutrient- and bacteria-laden “foam” containing hog waste, dead hogs and food waste like hot dogs and deli meat into nearby Nahunta Swamp.

Previous coverage: Organization calling for more transparency from DEQ after toxic foam spill at North Carolina biogas facility

(Photo credit: Sound Rivers) / An area between the facility and Nahunta Swamp shows evidence of the massive spill’s impact on surrounding land.

Sound Rivers’ riverkeepers have continued to sample the water and investigate whether the issue was larger than a single incident, and found hog DNA in the swamp and an unnamed tributary on a weekly basis.

The result of DWR’s testing at the facility indicated the hog-waste lagoons are contaminating both groundwater and nearby surface water, according to the notice.

Previous coverage: Evidence of ongoing pollution at a Wayne County hog operation, bacteria and nitrogen levels high in Nahunta Swamp

Photo: NC DEQ / Foam comprised of decomposing hogs, slaughterhouse refuse and expired Smithfield Foods’ meats.

Riverkeeper Samantha Kropp said it’s encouraging to see DEQ issue a notice of violation for the ongoing pollution at White Oak, and she hopes it will inspire the owners to fix their problems and stop polluting the waterways.