Coast Guard rescued 11 after airboat capsized near Oregon Inlet; two seriously hurt

The Coast Guard rescued 11 people from the water Wednesday after an airboat capsized near Oregon Inlet.

Officials say the 20-foot boat, capsized about half of a mile west of the inlet and various degrees of injuries were reported.

One person who was pulled from the water had been pinned under the airboat and was suffering from a potential chest and head injury.

Two of the 11 people rescued had serious injuries.

The incident is under investigation by Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Nags Head.