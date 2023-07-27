Coast Guard rescued 11 after airboat capsized near Oregon Inlet; two seriously hurt
The Coast Guard rescued 11 people from the water Wednesday after an airboat capsized near Oregon Inlet.
Officials say the 20-foot boat, capsized about half of a mile west of the inlet and various degrees of injuries were reported.
One person who was pulled from the water had been pinned under the airboat and was suffering from a potential chest and head injury.
Two of the 11 people rescued had serious injuries.
The incident is under investigation by Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Nags Head.