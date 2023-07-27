© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Coast Guard rescued 11 after airboat capsized near Oregon Inlet; two seriously hurt

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 27, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT
The Coast Guard rescued 11 people from the water Wednesday after an airboat capsized near Oregon Inlet.
U.S. Coast Guard
/
The Coast Guard rescued 11 people from the water Wednesday after an airboat capsized near Oregon Inlet.

The Coast Guard rescued 11 people from the water Wednesday after an airboat capsized near Oregon Inlet.

Officials say the 20-foot boat, capsized about half of a mile west of the inlet and various degrees of injuries were reported.

One person who was pulled from the water had been pinned under the airboat and was suffering from a potential chest and head injury.

Two of the 11 people rescued had serious injuries.

The incident is under investigation by Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Nags Head.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs