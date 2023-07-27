25 years in federal prison for leader of ENC white supremacist gang

The founder of an eastern North Carolina white supremacist gang was sentenced to 25 years in prison after a guilty plea on federal drug charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the David “DC” Milam of Sneads Ferry was the self-proclaimed founder and leader of the Aryan Kings; the gang was involved in high-volume drug trafficking, machete assaults, witness intimidation, and shooting at a law enforcement officer.

“The result of this collaborative effort should serve as a warning to those who think bringing drugs and violence into our communities will go unpunished,” said Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Special Agent in Charge Bennie Mims. “ATF and our partners will continue to work to prevent violent crime and bring those responsible for it to justice.”

In a search of his home when he was arrested in 2018, investigators found multiple guns, white supremacist paraphernalia that included a gas mask, an American flag with swastikas glued on it, and a notebook containing the Aryan Kings Creed.

Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas said, “This case shows the value of the partnership between the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, our Federal Partners and the US Attorney’s Office with our efforts to remove violent criminals from our communities.”

Milam pled guilty to several counts related to the possession or sale of methamphetamine and heroin, as well as possession of a firearm by a felon.

While he was in the Pamlico County Jail awaiting sentencing, prosecutors say Milam was involved in a scheme to bring drugs into the jail and during a search of his cell, Milam punched one officer in the face while another was injured while trying to subdue him.

“We are partnering with local law enforcement to dismantle the leadership of violent drug trafficking gangs like the Aryan Kings. This defendant was found with narcotics, cash, white supremacist paraphernalia, and a half-dozen guns, including two assault rifles stored in his home,” stated U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “After his arrest, Milam continued his disregard for the law, even assaulting law enforcement officer in a local jail. I am grateful to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, DEA, and ATF for their focus on this case and commitment to keeping North Carolina a safe place to live, work and raise a family.”

