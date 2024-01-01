Sponsorship Package Giveaway
Public Radio East is giving away a PRE Sponsorship Package valued at $1,500 to a deserving local nonprofit organization! The sponsorship package, which includes on-air messages, website advertisement, and livestream pre-roll messages, can be used to promote an event or share their organization's mission with PRE listeners.
Nominate an eastern North Carolina-based nonprofit today!
REQUIREMENTS FOR NOMINATION:
- Must be a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization.
- Areas served by the organization must be within Public Radio East's coverage area.