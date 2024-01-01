Classical 24 is a nationally syndicated classical music service dedicated to live classical music programming 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

C24 hosts carefully craft each broadcast to ensure their companionable storytelling is engaging and relevant to the listener. These knowledgeable hosts illuminate the music they present with well-researched insightful information, taking care that the music is accessible and stimulating for novices and aficionados alike.

Hosts:

Scott Blankenship, Jeff Esworthy, Valerie Kahler, Jillene Khan, Bonnie North, Kevin O’Connor, Melissa Ousley, Mindy Ratner, Melanie Renate, Steve Seel, and Lynne Warfel

Fill-in hosts are Julie Amacher, Ward Jacobson, Liz Lyon, Bill Morelock and Steve Staruch