Governor Cooper Announces Reentry 2030 Strategic Plan to Aid Formerly Incarcerated People

Governor Roy Cooper announced the launch of the Reentry 2030 Strategic Plan, a comprehensive framework designed to enhance the reintegration of formerly incarcerated individuals. This plan was approved last week by the Governor’s Joint Reentry Council, an advisory body established in January through Executive Order No. 303. The Executive Order mandated a coordinated government effort to improve reentry processes, involving collaboration between cabinet agencies, the Office of State Human Resources, and the Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission.

The Reentry 2030 Strategic Plan outlines 26 ambitious and measurable objectives aimed at significantly advancing reentry, rehabilitation, and educational services. Additionally, it includes 133 specific strategies, which represent commitments from state agencies and other organizations to undertake concrete actions to achieve these goals. The plan also features performance metrics to monitor North Carolina’s progress in meeting its objectives.

Local and community-based reentry programs are eager to see how it will enhance their efforts on the ground. Cooper anticipates that Reentry 2030 will provide much-needed support and resources to better serve individuals transitioning back into society.

Portia Bright-Pittman was involved in the early stages of Governor Cooper’s Reentry Council Collaborative back in 2018. She is also the founder of N.C. Reentry Innovators for Success, Inc., a community outreach organization based in Winterville, focused on helping individuals reintegrate into society after incarceration.

“Initially, when we first started in 2020, it was created to help people find a place to live, you know, after they were being released from prison during the pandemic. And so that has transitioned into, offering workshops and partnerships with the Department of Health and Human Services and N.C. Works.

Bright-Pittman, herself, is a reentry success story, being a mother, entrepreneur, published author and North Carolina legislative assistant. She hopes Reentry 2030 will change the dialogue around incarceration and help bring more attention to the issue.

“I think we are seeing some positive changes in our communities. And just change the, you know, the whole perspective that, you know, once a person is incarcerated that you know, that they can’t get out and do better, change their lives. Because that’s what we want to see at the end of the day, that’s the only way we’re going to be able to reduce recidivism, is to offer resources.”

Bright-Pittman said this is just the beginning and she is eager to see this initiative make an impact across the state.

“We’re excited about this partnership with Department of Health and Human Services in Pitt County and looking forward to it traveling across the state to, you know, help other folks who are in other communities access these resources as well.”

Several of the Reentry 2030 initiatives have already started. The Department of Adult Correction has begun a program with a driving school to help train prisoners to obtain commercial driver’s licenses, and the Department of Health and Human Services has provided $5.5 million toward a program helping recently released offenders with serious mental illnesses.