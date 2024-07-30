Dare County Commissioners approve major beach renourishment project, with funding for Rodanthe project uncertain

Dare County commissioners have voted to move up a major beach re-nourishment project on Hatteras Island by one year. County manager Bobby Outten says starting in 2026 will mean lower up-front costs for contractors working on the project.

"Moving it up, saves us, I don't know four to $8 million in, in mobilization costs that we would not have to spend that can go in the pot to help continue to grow the pot," Outten said.

Outten says rebuilding the beach will help protect N-C Highway 12, which is vulnerable to ocean overwash.

Funding comes from a portion of the county's hotel tax, along with state money. Outten says the federal government rejected a grant application for a separate renourishment project in Rodanthe. He says the county is working to secure additional funding.