© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dare County Commissioners approve major beach renourishment project, with funding for Rodanthe project uncertain

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 30, 2024 at 11:25 AM EDT
Last September the beach near the former military site was closed after erosion from storms exposed potentially hazardous infrastructure from the old bases, and last month seashore staff noticed a strong smell of petroleum products. The sheen on the water was also seen near the beach access.
Cape Hatteras National Seashore
Last September the beach near the former military site was closed after erosion from storms exposed potentially hazardous infrastructure from the old bases, and last month seashore staff noticed a strong smell of petroleum products. The sheen on the water was also seen near the beach access.

Dare County commissioners have voted to move up a major beach re-nourishment project on Hatteras Island by one year. County manager Bobby Outten says starting in 2026 will mean lower up-front costs for contractors working on the project.

"Moving it up, saves us, I don't know four to $8 million in, in mobilization costs that we would not have to spend that can go in the pot to help continue to grow the pot," Outten said.

Outten says rebuilding the beach will help protect N-C Highway 12, which is vulnerable to ocean overwash.

Funding comes from a portion of the county's hotel tax, along with state money. Outten says the federal government rejected a grant application for a separate renourishment project in Rodanthe. He says the county is working to secure additional funding.
PRE News
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston