© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FAFSA day tomorrow to help hundreds of families with financial aid forms

PRE News & Ideas | By Brianna Atkinson, WUNC
Published January 26, 2024 at 8:39 AM EST
Gerry Broome
/
AP

In order to qualify for federal aid, college students must complete the FAFSA.

Tomorrow over 60 colleges and universities across the state will host "FAFSA day" to walk them through the process.

Financial aid officers will help students and parents fill out the form in one-on-one or small groups.

Kathy Hastings works with the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority. She says the federal financial aid application also opens students up to aid at the state level.

Like the new Next NC Scholarship, which provides tuition assistance to in-state students whose household income is $80-thousand dollars or less.

"You can determine from your household income whether you're likely to qualify … so at least you go into it knowing okay, maybe college is for me, maybe I can make the finances work."

FAFSA Day is Saturday from 9 am to noon. Some of the participating universities include Craven Community College, UNC Asheville, and NC Central.

PRE News
Brianna Atkinson, WUNC
See stories by Brianna Atkinson, WUNC