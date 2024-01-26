FAFSA day tomorrow to help hundreds of families with financial aid forms

In order to qualify for federal aid, college students must complete the FAFSA.

Tomorrow over 60 colleges and universities across the state will host "FAFSA day" to walk them through the process.

Financial aid officers will help students and parents fill out the form in one-on-one or small groups.

Kathy Hastings works with the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority. She says the federal financial aid application also opens students up to aid at the state level.

Like the new Next NC Scholarship, which provides tuition assistance to in-state students whose household income is $80-thousand dollars or less.

"You can determine from your household income whether you're likely to qualify … so at least you go into it knowing okay, maybe college is for me, maybe I can make the finances work."

FAFSA Day is Saturday from 9 am to noon. Some of the participating universities include Craven Community College, UNC Asheville, and NC Central.