PRE news brief: Sugar Ray to headline New Bern concert, community college increase enrollment, and the Venus fly trap removed from endangered species list

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has published a draft recovery plan for the Neuse River waterdog, found in the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico River Basins.

Local community colleges are reporting significant increases in enrollment this school year. Lenoir County Community College reported a historic jump. Some college leaders say its an ongoing response to the pandemic and a growing need for continuing education courses.

American Airlines is trying to crack down on an unusual travel practice — skiplagging. Customers purchase a ticket where their intended destination is actually their layover. Sometimes its cheaper. Last month, American kicked a 17-year old off a flight and banned him for three years after using the practice to get home to Charlotte.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife says the Venus fly trap is no longer facing an imminent threat of extinction now or in the foreseeable future and therefore does not warrant listing under the Endangered Species Act.

New Bern is launching a new program to quickly locate people who have wandered off, especially those are most likely to wander — like those with dementia or severe autism.

The popular 90s band Sugar Ray is headlining MumFest in New Bern. MumFest takes place October 21st.