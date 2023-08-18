Onslow County breaks ground on new elementary school

Onslow County Schools broke ground today on a new elementary. The new school is just one project underway to address overcrowding.

The school district usually enrolls an additional 300 students each year, but in recent years that number has grown by two to three times, putting a strain on resources and available classrooms. County Commissioner Tim Foster noted the new school, Woodland Elementary, is the latest project.

"This county has grown exponentially, and as a result of that we have to build schools, and right now we're on the heels of Coastal Elementary, Clear View Elementary, and now Woodland Elementary," Foster said at today's event.

Woodland Elementary will be at the site of the old Tabernacle School near Maysville. The county has been growing at a faster clip than usual since the Marine Special Operations closed its Southern California base and consolidated its operations at Camp Lejeune in 2020.