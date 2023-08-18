© 2023 Public Radio East
Onslow County breaks ground on new elementary school

Published August 18, 2023
Onslow County Schools broke ground today on a new elementary. The new school is just one project underway to address overcrowding.

The school district usually enrolls an additional 300 students each year, but in recent years that number has grown by two to three times, putting a strain on resources and available classrooms. County Commissioner Tim Foster noted the new school, Woodland Elementary, is the latest project.   

"This county has grown exponentially, and as a result of that we have to build schools, and right now we're on the heels of Coastal Elementary, Clear View Elementary, and now Woodland Elementary," Foster said at today's event.

Woodland Elementary will be at the site of the old Tabernacle School near Maysville. The county has been growing at a faster clip than usual since the Marine Special Operations closed its Southern California base and consolidated its operations at Camp Lejeune in 2020.

Woodland Elementary is being constructed at the site of the old Tabernacle School, pictured above. The building opened in 1927 as White Oak High School. It was renamed as Tabernacle in 1970 when the new White Oak High School opened on Piney Green Road.
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
