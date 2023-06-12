New elementary one of several measures to reduce overcrowding in ENC school district

Onslow County Schools announced it will build a new elementary school near Maysville to address its rapidly growing student population as part of a series of projects intended to reduce overcrowding.

The school district usually grows by about 300 students per year, but since the pandemic, they’ve accepted 2-3 times that amount each year. The rapid growth means some of the county’s schools are reaching their capacity limits, so the district is relying on temporary measures, according to Brent Anderson, the district’s public information officer.

“A lot of our schools, especially the older ones, were not built with the kind of capacity that we’re needing right now,” he said, “We are able to bring in some temporary building at our sites”

Onslow County schools announced it’ll build a new Northeast Elementary School at the site of the old Tabernacle Elementary School in between Swansboro and Maysville.

It's part of a series of measures to reduce overcrowding.

Onslow schools is also expanding Northwoods Park Middle School in Jacksonville and has redistricted portions of Dixon High in Holly Ridge to redistribute students to schools that have space available.