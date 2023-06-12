© 2023 Public Radio East
New elementary one of several measures to reduce overcrowding in ENC school district

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published June 12, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT
Onslow County Schools announced it will build a new elementary school near Maysville to address its rapidly growing student population as part of a series of projects intended to reduce overcrowding.

The school district usually grows by about 300 students per year, but since the pandemic, they’ve accepted 2-3 times that amount each year. The rapid growth means some of the county’s schools are reaching their capacity limits, so the district is relying on temporary measures, according to Brent Anderson, the district’s public information officer.

“A lot of our schools, especially the older ones, were not built with the kind of capacity that we’re needing right now,” he said, “We are able to bring in some temporary building at our sites”

Onslow County schools announced it’ll build a new Northeast Elementary School at the site of the old Tabernacle Elementary School in between Swansboro and Maysville.

It's part of a series of measures to reduce overcrowding.

Onslow schools is also expanding Northwoods Park Middle School in Jacksonville and has redistricted portions of Dixon High in Holly Ridge to redistribute students to schools that have space available.

Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée and two cats.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer