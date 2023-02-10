New state record set for largest common thresher shark after 2-hour showdown

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries certified a new state record yesterday for the Common Thresher.

Steven Viltoft of Southport caught the 589-pound, 1-ounce shark near Knuckle Buoy off Oak Island on Friday. The shark was deceased upon landing after a 2-hour fight.

The previous state record Common Thresher weighed 185-pounds and was caught out of Oregon Inlet in 2005. Viltoft was fishing with an Oak Island Fishing Charters when he landed the shark using mullet, on 130-pound line.