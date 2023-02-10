© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE News

Duke Energy plans to step up security after substation attacks

PRE News & Ideas | By David Boraks, WFAE
Published February 10, 2023 at 8:08 AM EST
Substation attack repairs (1).jpg
(Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP, File)
/
Workers with Randolph Electric Membership Corporation work to repair the Eastwood Substation in West End, N.C., Dec. 6, 2022. Federal regulators on Thursday, Dec. 15, ordered a review of security standards at the nation's far-flung electricity transmission network, following shootings at two electric substations in North Carolina that damaged equipment and caused more than 45,000 customers to lose power.

Duke Energy says it has begun improving security around its substations after the December attacks in Moore County and is looking for long-term solutions to a growing problem.

Duke Energy has increased security patrols and added surveillance cameras around some substations since someone shot up two sites in Moore County, about 100 miles east of Charlotte. About 45,000 customers lost power, some for several days.

Chief Financial Officer Brian Savoy says Duke is studying those and other attacks and evaluating technologies adopted by other utilities.

"We have nearly 3,000 substations that we need to look at, and how do we protect them at the right level, given the risk profile of each one?" he said. "We're trying to balance security and costs for customers."

Savoy says Duke has not put a price tag on the Moore County repairs and doesn't know yet what it might cost to improve security across its 6-state network.

The FBI and local authorities are still seeking leads in the case, which was among more than 100 such attacks nationwide last year. Just this week, the FBI charged two white supremacists with plotting to shut down the power grid around Baltimore by attacking substations.

