Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

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Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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John Lilly

Intern Reporter

John Lilly recently joined Public Radio East as a Junior News Reporter. A student at Craven Community College, he is working toward his Associate of Arts degree and plans to transfer to UNC Charlotte in spring 2027. He will pursue a degree in Communications, focusing on Mass Media Studies, with a minor in Journalism. John aspires to build a career in sports journalism. A native of New Bern, North Carolina, John enjoys staying active in the gym and following sports in his spare time. His favorite sports are basketball, football, and tennis. On weekends, he also likes relaxing and playing games on his computer.