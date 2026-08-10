John Lilly recently joined Public Radio East as a Junior News Reporter. A student at Craven Community College, he is working toward his Associate of Arts degree and plans to transfer to UNC Charlotte in spring 2027. He will pursue a degree in Communications, focusing on Mass Media Studies, with a minor in Journalism. John aspires to build a career in sports journalism. A native of New Bern, North Carolina, John enjoys staying active in the gym and following sports in his spare time. His favorite sports are basketball, football, and tennis. On weekends, he also likes relaxing and playing games on his computer.