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Heatwave could impact eastern North Carolina for the next two weeks

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston,
John Lily, Public Radio East
Published July 8, 2026 at 6:28 AM EDT
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Via Creative Commons

A heat advisory is in place again Wednesday across eastern North Carolina, with feels-like temps between 105-109 expected.

Meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Newport Rohan Jain said the heat wave isn’t expected to end any time soon. “For the next six to ten days it's likely we will see above average temperatures, as you get out to eight to fourteen days that continues to be the case," he said, "Not to say that everyday will be like heat advisory criteria like today is, but in general we are still expecting above average temperatures over the next fourteen days.”

NWS officials say people should stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, spend time in air-conditioned spots, and wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing. They’re also warning not to leave children or pets in a parked vehicle, as car interiors can become life-threatening in minutes.

Meanwhile, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday in Eastern North Carolina; a few could become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts, small hail, and instances of localized flooding.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston
John Lily, Public Radio East
See stories by John Lily, Public Radio East