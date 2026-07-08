Heatwave could impact eastern North Carolina for the next two weeks

A heat advisory is in place again Wednesday across eastern North Carolina, with feels-like temps between 105-109 expected.

Meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Newport Rohan Jain said the heat wave isn’t expected to end any time soon. “For the next six to ten days it's likely we will see above average temperatures, as you get out to eight to fourteen days that continues to be the case," he said, "Not to say that everyday will be like heat advisory criteria like today is, but in general we are still expecting above average temperatures over the next fourteen days.”

NWS officials say people should stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, spend time in air-conditioned spots, and wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing. They’re also warning not to leave children or pets in a parked vehicle, as car interiors can become life-threatening in minutes.

Meanwhile, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday in Eastern North Carolina; a few could become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts, small hail, and instances of localized flooding.