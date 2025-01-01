Fall 2025 Member Challenge
Thanks to the prompt and generous support from listeners the Fall On-Air Fund Drive was an unprecedented success. We raised over $30k from 94 pledges including 34 new members enabling reduced interruptions to your treasured broadcasts.
Your gift can go further with the $6,500 MEMBER CHALLENGE provided by generous support from:
- Dr. John and Maria Cho of New Bern
- Dr. Hans and Barbara Paerl of Beaufort.
PRE is 100% community supported; it belongs to you. Like any treasure, it must be protected. Your gift ensures this treasured sound continues, today and tomorrow.
Thank you for your continued support.