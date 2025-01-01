© 2025 Public Radio East
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Fall 2025 Member Challenge

TEXT: 2025 Fall Fund Drive - The Treasured Sound of Our Community - Sustained by You. Dates: Sept 15 - Sept 19. Goal $30K and 30 new members. Donate Now. Images: treasure chest with gold radio microphone on a desert island and ocean with sail boat. "Sun" compass with dates in the top right.

Thanks to the prompt and generous support from listeners the Fall On-Air Fund Drive was an unprecedented success. We raised over $30k from 94 pledges including 34 new members enabling reduced interruptions to your treasured broadcasts.

Your gift can go further with the $6,500 MEMBER CHALLENGE provided by generous support from:

  • Dr. John and Maria Cho of New Bern
  • Dr. Hans and Barbara Paerl of Beaufort.

PRE is 100% community supported; it belongs to you. Like any treasure, it must be protected. Your gift ensures this treasured sound continues, today and tomorrow.

Thank you for your continued support.