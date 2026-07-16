Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Youth Arts Festival

Youth Arts Festival

Emerge Gallery & Art Center, City of Greenville Jaycee Park Center for Arts and Crafts, ECU College of Fine Arts and Communication, Pitt Community College, Pitt County Cultural Arts and Recreation, and Pitt County Schools announce the 22nd Annual Youth Arts Festival. The event is scheduled for October 17, 2026 from 10:00am – 4:00pm at South Central High School.

This year’s festival will feature visual, musical, and theatrical arts booths where children can participate in creative activities making their own masterpieces. There will also be performance-based activities including puppet making, storytelling, music, and interactive theater. Last year, more than 5,000 people attended the festival, with 1,000 plus performers, mostly students from Pitt County Schools. The festival is free and open to the public. This will be a rain or shine event. Parking is free.

South Central High School
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Emerge Gallery & Art Center
2525516947
info@emergegallery.com
www.emergegallery.com
South Central High School
470 Forelines Road
Winterville, North Carolina 28590
252-551-6947
info@emergegallery.com
https://www.youthartsfest.com/