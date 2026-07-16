Emerge Gallery & Art Center, City of Greenville Jaycee Park Center for Arts and Crafts, ECU College of Fine Arts and Communication, Pitt Community College, Pitt County Cultural Arts and Recreation, and Pitt County Schools announce the 22nd Annual Youth Arts Festival. The event is scheduled for October 17, 2026 from 10:00am – 4:00pm at South Central High School.

This year’s festival will feature visual, musical, and theatrical arts booths where children can participate in creative activities making their own masterpieces. There will also be performance-based activities including puppet making, storytelling, music, and interactive theater. Last year, more than 5,000 people attended the festival, with 1,000 plus performers, mostly students from Pitt County Schools. The festival is free and open to the public. This will be a rain or shine event. Parking is free.