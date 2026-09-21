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Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Walk A Mile IN Peace

Walk A Mile IN Peace

Free event to dedicate a Peace Pole and enjoy an easy, quiet walk through downtown Washington and the waterfront promenade as a gesture of Peace. All ages, NO political insignia, just a walk for peace, in peace. Sponsors are local churches, NAACP, United Beaufort PAC and more.

Rotary Park, Crab Point
$0.00
10:00 AM - 12:01 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

United Beaufort PAC, Noon Rotary
2527733459
herbpierson5@gmail.com
http://UnitedBeaufortPAC.com
Rotary Park, Crab Point
Main &amp; Stewart Pkwy
Washington, North Carolina 27889
2527733459
herbpierson5@gmail.com
http://UnitedBeaufortPAC.com