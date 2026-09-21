Walk A Mile IN Peace
Walk A Mile IN Peace
Free event to dedicate a Peace Pole and enjoy an easy, quiet walk through downtown Washington and the waterfront promenade as a gesture of Peace. All ages, NO political insignia, just a walk for peace, in peace. Sponsors are local churches, NAACP, United Beaufort PAC and more.
Rotary Park, Crab Point
$0.00
10:00 AM - 12:01 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
United Beaufort PAC, Noon Rotary
2527733459
herbpierson5@gmail.com
Rotary Park, Crab Point
Main & Stewart PkwyWashington, North Carolina 27889
2527733459
herbpierson5@gmail.com