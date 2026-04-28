United States Colored Troops (USCT) Commemorative Anniversary

Join us on May 30, 2026, as our USCT 35th Regiment reenactors honor a powerful chapter in American history, the commemorative anniversary of the Bureau of United States Colored Troops (USCT) and the bureau’s presence in New Bern, North Carolina.

During the Civil War, New Bern became a place of refuge and opportunity for formerly enslaved people seeking freedom. It was here that many African American men stepped forward to serve in the USCT, courageously fighting for the Union and for the promise of liberty.

This is an opportunity for the community to learn more about the USCT through storytelling and live campsite demonstrations.

This event is FREE to the public!