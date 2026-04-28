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Public Radio East
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New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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United States Colored Troops (USCT) Commemorative Anniversary

United States Colored Troops (USCT) Commemorative Anniversary

Join us on May 30, 2026, as our USCT 35th Regiment reenactors honor a powerful chapter in American history, the commemorative anniversary of the Bureau of United States Colored Troops (USCT) and the bureau’s presence in New Bern, North Carolina.

During the Civil War, New Bern became a place of refuge and opportunity for formerly enslaved people seeking freedom. It was here that many African American men stepped forward to serve in the USCT, courageously fighting for the Union and for the promise of liberty.

This is an opportunity for the community to learn more about the USCT through storytelling and live campsite demonstrations.

This event is FREE to the public!

New Bern Academy
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Tryon Palace
252-639-3500
info@tryonpalace.org
http://www.tryonpalace.org
New Bern Academy
508 New St.
New Bern, North Carolina 28562
1-800-767-1560
info@tryonpalace.org
https://www.tryonpalace.org