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Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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TWIN RIVERS FRIENDS BIG FALL BOOK SALE

TWIN RIVERS FRIENDS BIG FALL BOOK SALE

Twin Rivers Friends will hold its Big Fall Book Sale October 28–31 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1125 Pinetree Drive, New Bern. The sale features thousands of used books, including children’s books, fiction, nonfiction, cookbooks, biographies, CDs, DVDs and puzzles. Prices start at 50 cents. Saturday, October 31, features a $5 bag sale. Proceeds support libraries, reading, and the freedom to read.

Hours: Wednesday, October 28, 4–6:30 p.m. (members and public library staff); public hours are Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Knights of Columbus Hall
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.

Event Supported By

Twin Rivers Friends
friendsnewbern@gmail.com
https://twinriversfriends.org
Knights of Columbus Hall
1125 Pinetree Dr
NEW BERN, North Carolina 28560
2522593078
jostraight@gmail.com
https://www.memberplanet.com/friendsofthelibrary