TWIN RIVERS FRIENDS BIG FALL BOOK SALE

Twin Rivers Friends will hold its Big Fall Book Sale October 28–31 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1125 Pinetree Drive, New Bern. The sale features thousands of used books, including children’s books, fiction, nonfiction, cookbooks, biographies, CDs, DVDs and puzzles. Prices start at 50 cents. Saturday, October 31, features a $5 bag sale. Proceeds support libraries, reading, and the freedom to read.

Hours: Wednesday, October 28, 4–6:30 p.m. (members and public library staff); public hours are Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.