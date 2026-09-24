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Tuscarora Educational Powwow, Cypress Society Singers and Dancers

Tuscarora Educational Powwow, Cypress Society Singers and Dancers

Join the New Bern Historical Society as they welcome the return of the Cypress Society Singers and Dancers and the Tuscarora Educational Powwow Sunday, November 8 at 2pm at Craven Community College’s Orringer Auditorium.
The Cypress Society Singers and Dancers represent the Kahtehnuaka Tuscarora peoples that reside in these lands that are now called North Carolina. Primarily led by Kat Littleturtle and Kaya Littleturtle, you will be told the old stories of the eastern woodland native nations and shown the old dances and songs. The audience will go on a journey that began at the beginning of creation and get a glimpse of the culture and traditions of the original inhabitants of turtle island.
Come join us on November 8 at 2pm at Orringer Auditorium to hear these untold stories and get a glimpse into the culture and traditions that defined this region before Baron DeGraffenreid and John Lawson arrived. Tickets are $10 for members, active-duty military, and students; $12 for nonmembers. Reservations available online at www.NewBernHistorical.org or by calling 252-638-8558. A portion of the proceeds will go to supporting the Cypress Society Singers and Dancers. Their previous visit was very popular, so get your reservations early.
The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and share the history of New Bern and the area through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.

Craven Community College - Orringer Auditorium
$10-12
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Bern Historical Society
12526388558
adminoffice@newbernhistorical.org
New Bern Historical Society [15829]
Craven Community College - Orringer Auditorium
800 College Ct.
New Bern, North Carolina 28562
252-638-2618
baerj@cravencc.edu
https://cravencc.edu/document/campus-maps