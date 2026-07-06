Join us at 10:30am Saturday, July 11, for our Tryon Palace Garden Lecture Series: Cold Hardy, Palms for North Carolina!

Discover how to give your garden a tropical feel with Gary Hollar as he discuses varieties of palms that grow well here in eastern North Carolina. This Garden Lecture Series presentation on palms will include:

* Palm choices for the New Bern area based on 40 years specializing in palms for this area

* Palm planting instructions

* Fertilization best practices

* Insect control

* History and photos of long-term survivors in our local area

If you’re wanting to develop your yard or landscape with palms, this Garden Lecture Series event is a must attend for NC gardeners.

This event is FREE to attend.