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New Bern, NC 28562

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Tryon Palace Garden Lecture Series: Cold Hardy, Palms for North Carolina

Tryon Palace Garden Lecture Series: Cold Hardy, Palms for North Carolina

Join us at 10:30am Saturday, July 11, for our Tryon Palace Garden Lecture Series: Cold Hardy, Palms for North Carolina!

Discover how to give your garden a tropical feel with Gary Hollar as he discuses varieties of palms that grow well here in eastern North Carolina. This Garden Lecture Series presentation on palms will include:
* Palm choices for the New Bern area based on 40 years specializing in palms for this area
* Palm planting instructions
* Fertilization best practices
* Insect control
* History and photos of long-term survivors in our local area

If you’re wanting to develop your yard or landscape with palms, this Garden Lecture Series event is a must attend for NC gardeners.

This event is FREE to attend.

North Carolina History Center
10:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Tryon Palace
252-639-3500
info@tryonpalace.org
http://www.tryonpalace.org
North Carolina History Center
529 S. Front Street
New Bern, North Carolina 28562
2522294977
ncht2021@gmail.com
Http://www.NCHistoryTheater.org