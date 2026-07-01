The Voice Preliminary 2 at MAC
The Voice Preliminary 2 at MAC
MAC’s Greenville's The Voice was a huge success last year and is off to a strong start in 2026. Join us for Preliminary #2 in which twelve entrants will vie for inclusion in the Finals! Judges will advance four (from a field of twelve) to the Finals, and an audience favorite will also advance. Each contestant will perform two songs (of his or her choice). We had sold-out crowds for Preliminary #1, held May 30, so get your tickets now!
All tickets $10
Prelim #2 Saturday, July 11, 7:00 pm @ Magnolia Arts Center
Magnolia Arts Center
All tickets $10
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Magnolia Arts Center
(888) 622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com
Artist Group Info
kturnage46@yahoo.com
Magnolia Arts Center
1703 East 14th StreetGreenville, North Carolina 27858
(888)622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com