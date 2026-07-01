The Voice Preliminary 2 at MAC

MAC’s Greenville's The Voice was a huge success last year and is off to a strong start in 2026. Join us for Preliminary #2 in which twelve entrants will vie for inclusion in the Finals! Judges will advance four (from a field of twelve) to the Finals, and an audience favorite will also advance. Each contestant will perform two songs (of his or her choice). We had sold-out crowds for Preliminary #1, held May 30, so get your tickets now!

All tickets $10

Prelim #2 Saturday, July 11, 7:00 pm @ Magnolia Arts Center