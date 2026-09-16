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The Shared South: Recipes & Ingredients from Carolinas to Caribbean

The Shared South: Recipes & Ingredients from Carolinas to Caribbean

Panel conversations, recipes, and ingredients from the Global South

Chefs and food trucks on site

Open to the public

ECU Sponsors:

The David Julian and Virginia Suther Whichard Distinguished Professorship in the Humanities

Department of English

Department of Foreign Languages and Literatures

Visit the Whichard Professorship website for a full list of upcoming events and additional details for this two-day event. https://sites.ecu.edu/whichard-distinguished-professorship/

Sheppard Memorial Library
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

East Carolina University Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences, Whichard Professor
252-328-6521
wrightamy25@ecu.edu
https://sites.ecu.edu/whichard-distinguished-professorship/
Sheppard Memorial Library
530 Evans Street
Greenville, North Carolina 27858
2523294586
rleary@sheppardlibrary.org
https://www.sheppardlibrary.org/home