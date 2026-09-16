The Shared South: Recipes & Ingredients from Carolinas to Caribbean
The Shared South: Recipes & Ingredients from Carolinas to Caribbean
Panel conversations, recipes, and ingredients from the Global South
Chefs and food trucks on site
Open to the public
ECU Sponsors:
The David Julian and Virginia Suther Whichard Distinguished Professorship in the Humanities
Department of English
Department of Foreign Languages and Literatures
Visit the Whichard Professorship website for a full list of upcoming events and additional details for this two-day event. https://sites.ecu.edu/whichard-distinguished-professorship/
Sheppard Memorial Library
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
East Carolina University Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences, Whichard Professor
252-328-6521
wrightamy25@ecu.edu
Sheppard Memorial Library
530 Evans StreetGreenville, North Carolina 27858
2523294586
rleary@sheppardlibrary.org