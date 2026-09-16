The Shared South: Recipes & Ingredients from Carolinas to Caribbean

Panel conversations, recipes, and ingredients from the Global South

Chefs and food trucks on site

Open to the public

ECU Sponsors:

The David Julian and Virginia Suther Whichard Distinguished Professorship in the Humanities

Department of English

Department of Foreign Languages and Literatures

Visit the Whichard Professorship website for a full list of upcoming events and additional details for this two-day event. https://sites.ecu.edu/whichard-distinguished-professorship/