"The Power of Pollinators" Exhibit

Tryon Palace is excited to once again host the artwork of popular photographer and beekeeper Deana B Marion to the North Carolina History Center. We will be showcasing a new exhibit of her photography of pollinators – bees, butterflies, and insects on a variety of flowering blooms. Her photography technique is macro photography with amazing detail!

The exhibit will also include video clips of activity at her beehives.

This exhibit is FREE and available to the public during our posted business hours at the North Carolina History Center.

Artist's Exhibit Description

The collection of macro images of bees and blooms in their native environment celebrates the art of nature, the beauty and wonder God created in the bees and blooms. The colorful images showcase the features of the small natural world as photographed in blooming trees and flower gardens.

The plight of pollinators, their value to our food supply, and the causes for their declining population are receiving national attention, with pollination by honeybees responsible for one-third of our food and nearly $20 billion in value to agricultural crops each year in the United States. Deana B understands the issues are extremely important and has witnessed the alarming population decline firsthand.

Deana B’s macro photography commenced in the 2002 with weekend classes taught by Barbara Brundege through the University of California Extension, Santa Cruz, along with numerous workshops where she was encouraged to “get closer, get closer.” She gained tremendous insight from a mentorship with Barbara focusing on enhancing the images to capture the intricate features of flowers with bees. Since 2010, she has specialized in photographing bees on blooms in exquisite detail at a distance of several inches.

This unique body of images focus upon the beauty of bees in nature, all different but sharing a common theme, with attention to microscopic level features, use of color, and position of blooms.