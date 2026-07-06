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New Bern, NC 28562

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Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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The Great Southeast Pollinator Census

The Great Southeast Pollinator Census

Please join this citizen science program and learn about pollinators and their habitats. All materials for the census will be provided; we need you to select a plant to watch and count and record the number of insects that visit that plant for a 15-minute period. Your information can then be submitted and become part of the data for the census.

A FREE pollinator craft will be available for children in The Children's Garden.

For more information, check out the following site: https://gsepc.org/ The Great Southeast Pollinator Census--Citizen Science at Work. You can signup for the newsletter, review materials, watch a video, and check out The Great Pollinator Count, a children's book that introduces kids to the importance of pollinators.

When you visit, you can also check out the Onslow County Farmers Market.

Onslow County Farmers Market and Discovery Garden
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association of Onslow County
9104555873
emilee_morrison@ncsu.edu
Onslow County Farmers Market and Discovery Garden
4024 Richlands Highway
Jacksonville, North Carolina 28540
910-455-5873
emilee_morrison@ncsu.edu