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"Snakes of the Carolinas"

"Snakes of the Carolinas"

Ken Hackney of the NC Wild Snake ID & Education Group will visit Goose Creek State Park to present on "Snakes of the Carolinas" and the roles that snakes play in our coastal ecosystems. Ken will teach about how to identify snakes and about some common misconceptions of the slithery sliders as well. Attendees will have an opportunity to visit with some non-venomous snakes as well!

Goose Creek State Park
FREE
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of Goose Creek State Park
(252) 923-2191
goosecreeks@ncparks.gov
Goose Creek State Park
2190 Camp Leach Road
Washington, North Carolina 27889
(252) 923-2191
goose.creek@ncparks.gov
https://www.ncparks.gov/state-parks/goose-creek-state-park