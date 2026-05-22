Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

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Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Small Town, Big Celebration: Aurora’s Salute to 250 years

Small Town, Big Celebration: Aurora’s Salute to 250 years

This event embraces a theme that reflects both pride and local heritage, highlighting Aurora’s unique contributions to the American story. The celebration will feature a dynamic mix of historical exhibits, live entertainment, a patriotic parade, local vendors, carnival rides, and finishing with a concert and live drone show, ensuring a memorable experience for all. So bring your family and friends to Main Street Aurora on July 25,2026 from 10 am to 9 pm and help us celebrate US 250 years.

Main Street Aurora NC and surrounding venues
10:00 AM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

PARTP
9194496786
partpnc@gmail.com
HTTPS://www.partp.org
Main Street Aurora NC and surrounding venues
3 rd Street
AURORA, North Carolina 27806
1-707-416-1048
chamberaurora@gmail.com
https://www.auroralife.us/chamber2/