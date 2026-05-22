Small Town, Big Celebration: Aurora’s Salute to 250 years
Small Town, Big Celebration: Aurora’s Salute to 250 years
This event embraces a theme that reflects both pride and local heritage, highlighting Aurora’s unique contributions to the American story. The celebration will feature a dynamic mix of historical exhibits, live entertainment, a patriotic parade, local vendors, carnival rides, and finishing with a concert and live drone show, ensuring a memorable experience for all. So bring your family and friends to Main Street Aurora on July 25,2026 from 10 am to 9 pm and help us celebrate US 250 years.
Main Street Aurora NC and surrounding venues
10:00 AM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
PARTP
9194496786
partpnc@gmail.com
Main Street Aurora NC and surrounding venues
3 rd StreetAURORA, North Carolina 27806
1-707-416-1048
chamberaurora@gmail.com