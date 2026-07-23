Senior Talent Showcase at MAC
Senior Talent Showcase at MAC
August 1: Senior Showtime Talent Show at Magnolia Arts Center
It’s Senior Showtime! MAC is excited to offer the talented seniors in eastern North Carolina a chance to show what they can do. Over the years, we have had many wonderful performances by those 50 and older. All talents are represented: singing, comedy, instrumentalists, monologues, sing-a-longs…and who knows what else! Come enjoy the fruits of the over 50 community!
Saturday, August 1 @ 7:30 pm at Magnolia Arts Center
All tickets $15.
Magnolia Arts Center
All tickets $15
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Magnolia Arts Center
(888) 622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com
Artist Group Info
kturnage46@yahoo.com
Magnolia Arts Center
1703 East 14th StreetGreenville, North Carolina 27858
(888)622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com