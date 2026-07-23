Senior Talent Showcase at MAC

August 1: Senior Showtime Talent Show at Magnolia Arts Center

It’s Senior Showtime! MAC is excited to offer the talented seniors in eastern North Carolina a chance to show what they can do. Over the years, we have had many wonderful performances by those 50 and older. All talents are represented: singing, comedy, instrumentalists, monologues, sing-a-longs…and who knows what else! Come enjoy the fruits of the over 50 community!

Saturday, August 1 @ 7:30 pm at Magnolia Arts Center

All tickets $15.