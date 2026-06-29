Seeking Entrants for MAC's Senior Showcase!

Senior Talent Showcase—Saturday, August 1 @ 7:30 p.m. at Magnolia Arts Center

It’s Senior Showtime! MAC is excited to offer the talented seniors in eastern North Carolina a chance to show what they can do. Over the years, we have had many wonderful performances by those 50 and older. All talents are welcomed: dancing, singing, comedy, instrumentalist, monologues, poetry/spoken word, juggling…and who knows what else?

Coordinators: Elaine Yontz, Mitch Butts, and Kim Turnage

Open to Ages: 50 and above

Deadline for signing up: Friday, July 17

For more info, contact Kim Turnage at kturnage46@yahoo.com

We want to see you shine!