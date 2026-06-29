Seeking Entrants for MAC's Senior Showcase!
Seeking Entrants for MAC's Senior Showcase!
Senior Talent Showcase—Saturday, August 1 @ 7:30 p.m. at Magnolia Arts Center
It’s Senior Showtime! MAC is excited to offer the talented seniors in eastern North Carolina a chance to show what they can do. Over the years, we have had many wonderful performances by those 50 and older. All talents are welcomed: dancing, singing, comedy, instrumentalist, monologues, poetry/spoken word, juggling…and who knows what else?
Coordinators: Elaine Yontz, Mitch Butts, and Kim Turnage
Open to Ages: 50 and above
Deadline for signing up: Friday, July 17
For more info, contact Kim Turnage at kturnage46@yahoo.com
We want to see you shine!
Magnolia Arts Center
FREE!
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Magnolia Arts Center
(888) 622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com
Artist Group Info
kturnage46@yahoo.com
Magnolia Arts Center
1703 East 14th StreetGreenville, North Carolina 27858
(888)622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com