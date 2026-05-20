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Rock the Docks

Rock the Docks

Music series beginning on Thursday, May 21, 2026 -- held every Thursday until August 6 -- hosted by the Town of Beaufort in John Newton Park. This event is sponsored by the Dock House Restaurant and Freedom Boat Club. This will be different genres of music during this series. General info and FAQ's are attached below.

Rock the Docks:
No outside alcohol permitted at this event
Alcohol can be purchased and consumed in John Newton Park, provided by the Dock House Restaurant
Signage will be placed to indicate restrictions on where this can be purchased and consumed
Parking next to John Newton Park will be closed from 2pm-8pm.
This is a pet and family-friendly event
The stage will be 24-feet long, placed in the adjacent parking lot.
Spectators will be able to park golf carts behind the stage in the west side of the parking lot
Attendees are encouraged to bring food and non-alcoholic beverages from nearby businesses
Music of all different genres will be presented across the 12-week series
Town will have tent along with other sponsors/vendors at event

John Newton Park
Every week through Aug 06, 2026.
Thursday: 05:00 PM - 08:00 PM

Event Supported By

Town of Beaufort
(252) 528-8640‬
hello@visitbeaufortnc.com
https://visitbeaufortnc.com/mardi-gras/
John Newton Park
500 Front Street
Beaufort, North Carolina 28516
252-728-2141 ext. 231
g.barlow@beaufortnc.org
https://www.beaufortnc.org