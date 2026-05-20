Music series beginning on Thursday, May 21, 2026 -- held every Thursday until August 6 -- hosted by the Town of Beaufort in John Newton Park. This event is sponsored by the Dock House Restaurant and Freedom Boat Club. This will be different genres of music during this series. General info and FAQ's are attached below.

Rock the Docks:

No outside alcohol permitted at this event

Alcohol can be purchased and consumed in John Newton Park, provided by the Dock House Restaurant

Signage will be placed to indicate restrictions on where this can be purchased and consumed

Parking next to John Newton Park will be closed from 2pm-8pm.

This is a pet and family-friendly event

The stage will be 24-feet long, placed in the adjacent parking lot.

Spectators will be able to park golf carts behind the stage in the west side of the parking lot

Attendees are encouraged to bring food and non-alcoholic beverages from nearby businesses

Music of all different genres will be presented across the 12-week series

Town will have tent along with other sponsors/vendors at event