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Pollinator Day with the Beekeepers of the Neuse

Pollinator Day with the Beekeepers of the Neuse

Pollinators Day 2026 will be held Saturday, June 27th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Old Waynesborough Historic Park, 801 US-117, Goldsboro. Hosted by the Beekeepers of the Neuse, this family-friendly event features educational exhibits about honey bees and pollinators, observation hives, honey extraction demonstrations, kids activities, local environmental organizations, honey sales, food, ice cream and more. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Jan Ott at neusebeekeeper@gmail.com.

Old Waynesborough Park
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Beekeepers of the Neuse
(919) 289-9796
neusebeekeeper@gmail.com
https://www.beekeepersoftheneuse.com/

Artist Group Info

neusebeekeeper@gmail.com
Beekeepers of the Neuse
Old Waynesborough Park
801 U.S. Hwy, 117 South
Goldsboro, North Carolina 27530
(919)731-1653
https://oldwaynesborough.org/contact/