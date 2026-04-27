Pitt County Master Gardener Annual Spring Plant Sale

This year on May 16th the Pitt County Master Gardeners will host their 20th anniversary Spring Plant Sale. There is a preview sale for Friends of the Arboretum from 9 - 10 a.m. The general public is welcome from 10 until noon. Thousands of plants are offered, and sales are cash or check only. The sale is held at the Pitt County Arboretum, 403 Government Circle in Greenville, rain or shine.