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Pitt County Master Gardener Annual Spring Plant Sale

Pitt County Master Gardener Annual Spring Plant Sale

This year on May 16th the Pitt County Master Gardeners will host their 20th anniversary Spring Plant Sale. There is a preview sale for Friends of the Arboretum from 9 - 10 a.m. The general public is welcome from 10 until noon. Thousands of plants are offered, and sales are cash or check only. The sale is held at the Pitt County Arboretum, 403 Government Circle in Greenville, rain or shine.

Pitt County Arboretum
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

Pitt County Master Gardeners
252-902-1700
pittcomgv@gmail.com
www.pittcountyarboretum.com
Pitt County Arboretum
403 Government Circle
Greenville, North Carolina 27834
252-902-w1701
hannah_smith@ncsu.edu
www.pittcountyarboretum.com