Magnolia Arts Center proudly (well, sorta…kinda) presents

The Miss-Cast Womanless Beauty Pageant Fundraiser

Saturday, October 3 @ 7:30 p.m.

A plethora of the oddest (and bravest) contestants vie for the title of Miss–Cast 2027!

Come see our group of “lovelies” as they compete in:

• Evening Gown (you just try finding size 12 heels)

• Talent (performed by those who have little to none)

• On-stage interview (by those wondering how they got talked into this)

Join us for a night of complete and utter silliness as these men bravely face the laughter as they fight it out for the uncoveted title of Miss-Cast 2027.

All tickets: $15

You Won’t Believe Your Eyes!

Special Guest Performances by Miss-Cast 2026 Delta Bulk and the comedic stylings of Harvey Estes, Susan Goodman, and Libby Dandridge!