Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Miss-Cast Womanless Beauty Pageant Fundraiser

Miss-Cast Womanless Beauty Pageant Fundraiser

Magnolia Arts Center proudly (well, sorta…kinda) presents

The Miss-Cast Womanless Beauty Pageant Fundraiser

Saturday, October 3 @ 7:30 p.m.

A plethora of the oddest (and bravest) contestants vie for the title of Miss–Cast 2027!

Come see our group of “lovelies” as they compete in:

• Evening Gown (you just try finding size 12 heels)
• Talent (performed by those who have little to none)
• On-stage interview (by those wondering how they got talked into this)

Join us for a night of complete and utter silliness as these men bravely face the laughter as they fight it out for the uncoveted title of Miss-Cast 2027.

All tickets: $15

You Won’t Believe Your Eyes!

Special Guest Performances by Miss-Cast 2026 Delta Bulk and the comedic stylings of Harvey Estes, Susan Goodman, and Libby Dandridge!

Magnolia Arts Center
All tickets $15
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Magnolia Arts Center
(888) 622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com
http://

Artist Group Info

kturnage46@yahoo.com
Magnolia Arts Center
1703 East 14th Street
Greenville, North Carolina 27858
(888)622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com
https://magnoliaartscenter.com/