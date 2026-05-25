Master Gardener Guided Tour of Ferns and Hosta Gardens
Master Gardener Guided Tour of Ferns and Hosta Gardens
Master Gardeners Suzanne and Bob Forsythe will provide a guided tour of the Ferns and Hostas Gardens, which are part of the Demonstration Gardens at the Cooperative Extension. The event is free and all are welcome.
Craven County Cooperative Extension
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Craven County Extension and Craven County Master Gardeners
Craven County Cooperative Extension
300 Industrial DriveNew Bern, North Carolina 28562