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Public Radio East
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New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Master Gardener Guided Tour of Ferns and Hosta Gardens

Master Gardener Guided Tour of Ferns and Hosta Gardens

Master Gardeners Suzanne and Bob Forsythe will provide a guided tour of the Ferns and Hostas Gardens, which are part of the Demonstration Gardens at the Cooperative Extension. The event is free and all are welcome.

Craven County Cooperative Extension
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Craven County Extension and Craven County Master Gardeners
Craven County Cooperative Extension
300 Industrial Drive
New Bern, North Carolina 28562