Jones County Community Hope (JCCH) is presenting its 5th Annual Juneteenth Festival on June 19-20th at the Jones County Civic Center, 832 Hwy 58 South in Trenton, NC.

Entertainment, face painting, a car/truck/bike exhibition show, a fashion show, vendors, bouncy houses, music by DJ Wag, and family fun.

Jones County Community Hope is a 501c3 organization that is continually providing services to the community. This event is sponsored by JCCH and the Jones County Arts Council.