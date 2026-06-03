Juneteenth Festival
Juneteenth Festival
Jones County Community Hope (JCCH) is presenting its 5th Annual Juneteenth Festival on June 19-20th at the Jones County Civic Center, 832 Hwy 58 South in Trenton, NC.
Entertainment, face painting, a car/truck/bike exhibition show, a fashion show, vendors, bouncy houses, music by DJ Wag, and family fun.
Jones County Community Hope is a 501c3 organization that is continually providing services to the community. This event is sponsored by JCCH and the Jones County Arts Council.
Jones County Civic Center
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Jones County Community Hope
2526707093
contactus@jcchope.org
Artist Group Info
contactus@jcchope.org
Jones County Civic Center
832 NC Hwy 58 STrenton, North Carolina 28585
252-448-9621
jcheritagefestival@jonescountync.gov