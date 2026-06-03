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Juneteenth Festival

Juneteenth Festival

Jones County Community Hope (JCCH) is presenting its 5th Annual Juneteenth Festival on June 19-20th at the Jones County Civic Center, 832 Hwy 58 South in Trenton, NC.

Entertainment, face painting, a car/truck/bike exhibition show, a fashion show, vendors, bouncy houses, music by DJ Wag, and family fun.
Jones County Community Hope is a 501c3 organization that is continually providing services to the community. This event is sponsored by JCCH and the Jones County Arts Council.

Jones County Civic Center
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Jones County Community Hope
2526707093
contactus@jcchope.org
www.jcchope.org

Artist Group Info

contactus@jcchope.org
Jones County Community Hope
Jones County Civic Center
832 NC Hwy 58 S
Trenton, North Carolina 28585
252-448-9621
jcheritagefestival@jonescountync.gov
https://jcheritagefestival.com/