Horse Sense and Survival: walking tour to see the wild horses of Shackleford Banks
Horse Sense and Survival: walking tour to see the wild horses of Shackleford Banks
Join the Wildlife Biologist who monitors the horses and a special guest who has known the horses since the 1979s for a walk to look for horses and learn about their wild lives.
Cape Lookout National Seashore
$24
08:30 AM - 01:15 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Cape Lookout National Seahore
(252) 728-2250
Sue_stuska@nps.gov
Cape Lookout National Seashore
1800 Island Road (GPS Location)Harkers Island, North Carolina 28531
252-728-2250
Sue_Stuska@nps.gov