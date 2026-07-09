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Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Horse Sense and Survival: walking tour to see the wild horses of Shackleford Banks

Horse Sense and Survival: walking tour to see the wild horses of Shackleford Banks

Join the Wildlife Biologist who monitors the horses and a special guest who has known the horses since the 1979s for a walk to look for horses and learn about their wild lives.

Cape Lookout National Seashore
$24
08:30 AM - 01:15 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Cape Lookout National Seahore
(252) 728-2250
Sue_stuska@nps.gov
http://go.nps.gov/horsewatch
Cape Lookout National Seashore
1800 Island Road (GPS Location)
Harkers Island, North Carolina 28531
252-728-2250
Sue_Stuska@nps.gov
http://go.nps.gov/horsewatch