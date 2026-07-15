Greenville’s The Voice–Preliminary 3

There's still one more chance to compete for a slot in the finale of the 2026 Greenville's The Voice competition! The 3rd Preliminary will be held Saturday, August 8 at 7:00 pm. Judges will advance four to the Finals being held August 29. An audience favorite will also advance! Each contestant will perform two songs (of his or her choice).

Sign up now! Contact Kim Turnage at kturnage46@yahoo.com to register by July 31.