Greenville's The Voice: Preliminary #3
Greenville's The Voice: Preliminary #3
Greenville’s The Voice–Preliminary 3
There's still one more chance to compete for a slot in the finale of the 2026 Greenville's The Voice competition! The 3rd Preliminary will be held Saturday, August 8 at 7:00 pm. Judges will advance four to the Finals being held August 29. An audience favorite will also advance! Each contestant will perform two songs (of his or her choice).
Sign up now! Contact Kim Turnage at kturnage46@yahoo.com to register by July 31.
Magnolia Arts Center
All tickets $10
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Magnolia Arts Center
(888) 622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com
Artist Group Info
kturnage46@yahoo.com
Magnolia Arts Center
1703 East 14th StreetGreenville, North Carolina 27858
(888)622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com