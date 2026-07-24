Greenville's The Voice--Finale
Greenville's The Voice--Finale
Greenville’s The Voice–Finale
Saturday, August 29
7:00 pm at John Paul Catholic High School
MAC’s The Voice was a huge success last year! The 2026 Finale will feature the contestants whom judges advance from the three preliminaries, the audience favorite from each preliminary, and two “wild cards”. Those contestants will perform two songs each (of their own choice). Last year, first place went to the incredible Tim Messina. Who will it be this year? There is only one way to find out!
All tickets $15. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=mac
Magnolia Arts Center
All tickets $15
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Magnolia Arts Center
(888) 622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com
Artist Group Info
kturnage46@yahoo.com
Magnolia Arts Center
1703 East 14th StreetGreenville, North Carolina 27858
(888)622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com