Greenville’s The Voice–Finale

Saturday, August 29

7:00 pm at John Paul Catholic High School

MAC’s The Voice was a huge success last year! The 2026 Finale will feature the contestants whom judges advance from the three preliminaries, the audience favorite from each preliminary, and two “wild cards”. Those contestants will perform two songs each (of their own choice). Last year, first place went to the incredible Tim Messina. Who will it be this year? There is only one way to find out!

All tickets $15. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=mac